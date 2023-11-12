Diwali: Delhi's air quality remains 'poor,' Ayodhya lights 22L diyas

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 11:32 am Nov 12, 202311:32 am

Delhi's air quality might worsen on Diwali day

Amid Diwali celebrations, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) cautioned that Delhi's air quality may worsen during and after the festivities. Although recent rainfall has led to an improvement in air quality, the sound of fireworks suggests that Delhi residents may not comply with the ban order on Sunday. In contrast, an impressive 22 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) were illuminated in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, during Deepotsav celebrations on Diwali eve, setting a new Guinness World Record and inspiring many.

Why does this story matter?

Delhi witnessed the worst stretch of air pollution from November 2-9, with the air quality index (AQI) surpassing 390 for eight consecutive days. Even with reduced pollution levels after rainfall, Stage 4 measures of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), including a ban on construction and heavy vehicles from outside Delhi, will stay in effect until a review on Monday. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has not convened any meetings to enforce or lift restrictions as of yet.

Meteorological conditions may impact post-Diwali air quality

According to the CPCB, firecrackers could result in a surge in pollution levels following Diwali celebrations. The AQI is predicted to climb to "severe" on Monday. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts that strong winds may disperse toxic firecracker smoke. "Moisture in the air has reduced and it will be cold and dry now. However, pollution levels continue to be low as the southeasterly winds are helping with the dispersal of pollutants," said Kuldeep Srivastava, an IMD scientist.

Hospitals prepare for surge in pollution-related illnesses

In preparation for an increase in pollution-related illnesses after Diwali, the Delhi government directed three major hospitals to establish facilities to handle the patient influx. It also issued an advisory on Saturday asking people to refrain from outdoor activities such as morning walks. Meanwhile, Dr. Akshay Budhraja, a senior consultant at Aakash Healthcare, warned that long-term exposure to high pollution levels could lead to various health problems such as COPD, lung cancer, hypertension and poor control of existing conditions.

Record 22 lakh diyas lit in Ayodhya; PM extends greetings

On the occasion of Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his warm wishes. "Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this special festival bring joy, prosperity, and wonderful health to everyone's lives," he wrote on X. Meanwhile, Ayodhya set a new Guinness world record by lighting 22.23 lakh diyas during Deepotsav, breaking its previous world record of 15.76 lakh diyas lit last year. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath dedicated this achievement to "devotees of Ram."

Watch: Deepotsav festival on banks of Saryu River in Ayodhya