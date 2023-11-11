2.6-magnitude earthquake hits Delhi-NCR

By Chanshimla Varah 06:18 pm Nov 11, 202306:18 pm

2.6-magnitude earthquake struck Delhi on Saturday afternoon

A 2.6-magnitude earthquake struck Delhi on Saturday afternoon at 3:36pm, sending tremors in the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR). According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicenter was in the district of North Delhi, close to the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border. There were no reported casualties or property damage as a result of the tremors.

Epicenter was 10km below earth's surface

Delhi located in high damage risk zone

This was the fourth time in a month that tremors were felt in Delhi. Delhi is located in Zone IV, which has a rather strong seismicity. The majority of earthquakes in this zone are 5-6 magnitude; a few are 6-7 magnitude, and a few are 7-8 magnitude. Regions in India are categorized into four seismic zones: zones II, III, IV, and V.

Tremors felt in northern India after 6.4-magnitude quake hit Nepal

On November 6, strong tremors were felt in northern India, including the Delhi-NCR region, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal. At least 153 people were killed and nearly 340 injured in the earthquake that struck the western area of Jajarkot. The earthquake was the deadliest since 2015, when two earthquakes in the Himalayan country killed almost 9,000 people.