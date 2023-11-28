Ram Mandir inauguration: RSS to embark on special door-to-door campaign

Nov 28, 2023

Thousands of RSS workers to distribute holy 'akshat' across India

With less than two months before the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is gearing up for a nationwide door-to-door campaign from January 1-15. Targeting around 10 crore people, it is aimed at spreading the story of Lord Ram's life. The RSS will reportedly invite people to join Ram Lalla's pranpratistha utsav (consecration ceremony) on January 22. It will mark the consecration of Lord Ram's idol in Garbhagriha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Why does this story matter?

Ayodhya's Ram Mandir has been a controversial issue for decades before the Supreme Court allowed its construction in 2019. The inauguration is expected to influence voters ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It's also pivotal for Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath government. Meanwhile, the right-wing RSS has planned several campaigns ahead of the inauguration. Per The Indian Express, nearly 1,000 RSS volunteers will also distribute "akshat" across India, urging people to attend celebrations at their nearest temple on January 22.

Small teams of volunteers to connect with people

Per the RSS, its initiative is designed to unite Hindus and counter political campaigns by opposition parties, such as the Congress. Speaking to News18, a senior RSS member also mentioned the caste census being promised in the opposition's election campaigns was a ploy to divide Hindus along caste lines. They emphasized that Lord Ram did not believe in caste and never divided people, stating, "We have been preaching about Ek Mandir Ek Shamsan (one temple, one crematorium) for all."

Countering opposition's 'divisive' agendas

The senior RSS functionary also questioned the Congress's motives behind the caste survey, asking why it did not conduct such an exercise when it was in power at the Centre and in different states. "We, from the Sangh, will try to unite everyone in the name of Ram," they said. The RSS has already launched several initiatives to focus the national narrative on Ayodhya, Lord Ram, and Ram Janmabhoomi, including creating speeches for well-known personalities and initiating social media campaigns.

PM Modi, CM Adityanath to be present

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP CM Adityanath, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, among others, will attend the pranpratishtha and inauguration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. In addition, over 4,000 sants (priests) from across India and 2,500 eminent citizens will also be present, apart from volunteers. For the mega January event, the Ayodhya administration has already started to set up a tent city with a capacity to house as many as 80,000 people.