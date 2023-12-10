BSP's Mayawati names nephew Akash Anand as political successor: Report

1/3

Politics 1 min read

BSP's Mayawati names nephew Akash Anand as political successor: Report

By Snehadri Sarkar 01:54 pm Dec 10, 202301:54 pm

Mayawati announces nephew as political successor at BSP meet

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati reportedly announced her nephew Akash Anand as her political successor on Sunday. Anand, a prominent face during the BSP supremo's Lok Sabha campaign in 2019, is currently serving as the party's national coordinator. The veteran politician made the announcement during a crucial party meeting in Uttar Pradesh's capital, Lucknow, attended by BSP office bearers.

2/3

BSP leader provides details on party meeting

Speaking to the media about the meeting, BSP leader Udayveer Singh said, "BSP chief Mayawati has announced [Anand] as her successor." Furthermore, Singh said that Anand will be working in states where the party is weak ahead of the Lok Sabha polls next year. The BSP chief also urged party leaders to start their work for the general elections, he added.

3/3

Here's what Singh said on Mayawati's announcement