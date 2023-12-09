Sad day: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Mahua Moitra expulsion

1/6

Politics 3 min read

Sad day: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Mahua Moitra expulsion

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan Edited by Ramya Patelkhana 08:00 pm Dec 09, 202308:00 pm

BJP MP who complained against Mahua Moitra says 'sad day' after her expulsion

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday said Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra's expulsion from the Parliament over corruption and national security issues was painful. She was expelled from Lok Sabha on Friday after the Ethics Committee found her guilty in the "cash-for-query" case. Dubey termed it a sad day. Notably, it was Dubey's complaint that led to Moitra's eventual expulsion.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

The cash-for-query row was triggered after Dubey claimed that Moitra took bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions in the Parliament aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Adani Group. Dubey filed a formal complaint based on documents furnished by Jai Anant Dehadrai, Moitra's former partner and Supreme Court lawyer. Moitra was expelled on Friday, two months after Dubey filed the complaint.

3/6

Expulsion of fellow MP over corruption gives me pain: Dubey

Speaking to ANI on Moitra's expulsion on Saturday, Dubey said, "As a parliamentarian, the expulsion of another parliamentarian over the issues of corruption and national security gives me pain. Yesterday, it was not a happy day, but a sad day." His remarks came in response to a query about whether it was a happy day when the TMC's Moitra was expelled from the Parliament.

4/6

Moitra attacks BJP-led Centre after Lok Sabha expulsion

After her expulsion in a "cash-for-query" case on Friday, Moitra said that the LS Ethics Committee had no power to expel her. Addressing the media, she said the Modi-led government wouldn't be able to get away with the Adani issue by shutting her up. Moreover, opposition MPs staged a walkout from the Parliament following the Lok Sabha's adoption of the motion to expel Moitra.

5/6

Moitra denied allegations of taking bribes from businessman

On October 27, Moitra admitted to sharing her Parliament login credentials with Hiranandani but asserted "no rules prohibit it." On allegations of receiving cash and gifts from him, however, she dubbed the charges as silly. Moitra highlighted every MP's questions are distributed to their teams. She also cited instances where she logged in from Switzerland and her sister's child logged in from Cambridge University.

6/6

Not appropriate for her to continue as MP: Speaker

To recall, announcing her suspension on Friday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the House accepted the Ethics Committee's findings that Moitra's conduct as an MP was "immoral" and "indecent." "So, it is not appropriate for her to continue as an MP," he said. Earlier, Dubey alleged that of the 61 questions asked by Moitra in Parliament, 50 were aimed at the Adani Group.