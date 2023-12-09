Gehlot jibes at BJP amid delay over Rajasthan CM's appointment

Gehlot jibes at BJP amid delay over Rajasthan CM's appointment

By Snehadri Sarkar 05:22 pm Dec 09, 2023

Who is next Rajasthan CM: Ashok Gehlot takes dig at BJP amid Vasundhara Raje or Balak Nath suspense

Veteran Congress leader and outgoing Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday for not announcing its chief ministerial face in the state. While urging the saffron brigade to pick a name for the new Rajasthan CM quickly, Gehlot said the BJP would have "shouted a lot" if the Congress had not selected a chief minister even after such a long delay.

Why does this story matter?

Gehlot's remarks come almost a week after the BJP secured a massive victory in the assembly polls in Rajasthan. According to the final election result, the saffron brigade secured 115 seats to ensure a strong comeback to power in the state. On the other hand, the outgoing Congress won just 69 in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly. However, the saffron party has so far not been able to zero in on its chief ministerial candidate.

There is no discipline in BJP: Gehlot

Speaking to ANI about the BJP not announcing its CM faces in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, besides Rajasthan, Gehlot claimed that the party had "no discipline." "They (BJP) polarised the polls. (But) We will cooperate with the new government," the outgoing CM said in New Delhi. He was there to participate in a meeting to review the Congress's performance in the recent assembly polls.

Check out Gehlot's remarks on BJP here

Know about key candidates in Rajasthan CM race

While speculations around the BJP's choice for the next Rajasthan CM continue, there are some key names that the party might be considering for the post. Vasundhara Raje, a two-time chief minister, is one of the front runners for the top post and has been the face of the party in Rajasthan for over two decades. Furthermore, newly-elected BJP MLAs and former MPs Diya Kumari, Mahant Balak Nath, and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore are also being viewed as top CM contenders.

BJP appoints observers to pick CMs

On Friday, the BJP appointed observers to begin the process of selecting chief ministers in three states. For Rajasthan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, senior Rajya Sabha MP Saroj Pande, and BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde have been appointed observers. Union ministers Arjun Munda and Sarbananda Sonowal and General Secretary Dushyant Gautam will oversee the process in Chhattisgarh. In Madhya Pradesh, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Asha Lakra, and BJP MP K Laxman were appointed observers.