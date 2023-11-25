Chhattisgarh: Mahadev app case accused retracts statement against Bhupesh Baghel

By Snehadri Sarkar 11:43 am Nov 25, 202311:43 am

Accused in Mahadev app case retracts statement against CM Baghel

A driver apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 3 in connection with the Rs. 508 crore Mahadev gambling app case has retracted his previous statement against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. The accused, Asim Das, has also alleged that he is "being made a scapegoat" in the case and never supplied Baghel or any other politician with any protection money.

Why does this story matter?

Earlier this month, the central probe agency arrested Das and constable Bhim Singh Yadav and seized Rs. 5.39 crore in cash from Das's car. As per the ED, 38-year-old Das confessed to being instructed by another suspect, Shubham Soni, to deliver the money to Congress politicians to fund the recently concluded Chhattisgarh assembly polls. The probe agency also claimed that Das identified the Chhattisgarh CM as the intended final recipient of the cash.

Know about Das's letter to PMLA court

In a letter to the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court, Das claimed that the money found on him was meant for starting a construction business. "I've never given any money or any kind of support to Baghel or any other Congress party leader or worker," he wrote. Notably, the judicial custody of the accused ended on Friday, and the lawyer representing Das in court has urged the judge to take this letter on record.

Accused provides details on his arrest

Das also admitted that two of his Dubai visits in October this year were organized by Shubham Soni, a childhood friend of his. "On that day (of arrest), I was asked to go to Raipur airport to pick up a car from the parking lot and take it to a hotel on VIP road," he claimed. Furthermore, the 38-year-old said that he was asked to check into a room and was given an iPhone.

Was forced to sign statement without knowing its contents: Das

In the letter, Das added that he was asked to park the car at a specific location where an individual came on a bike, dropped off the cash in the car, and left. "I was asked over the phone to go back to my hotel room, and within some time, ED officials came to my room and took me with them," Das alleged. He also said he was forced to sign a statement in English without knowing its contents.

Baghel earlier denied all allegations in Mahadev app case

Previously, Baghel denied all the allegations against him in the betting app case and made counterclaims against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and ED. "First of all, I do not know this person, nor have I ever met him in the way he is claiming. I can't say if he was a part of any gathering or function," said the Congress leader.

Know about Mahadev online betting app case

The Mahadev online betting app was operated by Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal from Dubai and allegedly provided a platform for illegal betting on live games. The ED found that the company was functioning as a syndicate arranging online platforms for betting websites and would launder money through a convoluted format while its promoters made crores of rupees in profit.