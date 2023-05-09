Politics

Gehlot's leader is not Sonia, but Vasundhara Raje: Sachin Pilot

Gehlot's leader is not Sonia, but Vasundhara Raje: Sachin Pilot

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 09, 2023, 01:17 pm 1 min read

Pilot alleged that Gehlot insulted Sonia Gandhi

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday slammed Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot for allegedly insulting ex-party president Sonia Gandhi, reported ANI. "After hearing his speech, I think his leader is not Gandhi but Vasundhara Raje," Pilot said. His statement comes after Gehlot claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Raje helped save his government when Pilot revolted in 2020 with a few MLAs.

Check out Pilot's full statement

Gehlot should explain his contradiction: Pilot

Speaking at a press conference, Rajasthan's former deputy chief minister said, "Gehlot alleges that BJP tried to topple his government. Then he says a BJP leader helped save his government. He should explain the contradiction." "I now understand why no action was taken against corruption by the Raje government despite my repeated requests," he added.

Pilot announces 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' against corruption

Pilot further stated that he has tolerated several verbal "abuses" from Gehlot over the past two-and-a-half years. "Despite such abuses, I didn't say anything as I didn't want to damage the party. I was accused of being a traitor." Pilot also announced a Jan Sangharsh Yatra from Ajmer to Jaipur, saying, "The yatra is not against anyone but is against corruption."