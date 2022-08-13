Politics

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi tests COVID-19 positive again

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Aug 13, 2022, 02:34 pm 2 min read

Sonia Gandhi has been isolated as per the government protocol .

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has isolated herself after testing positive for COVID-19 again. According to the party's general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh, she tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday and has isolated herself as per the government protocol. This comes barely two months after she had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in early June.

The development comes a day after she met Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav following the political upheaval that stripped the BJP out of power in the state.

Notably, she also tested COVID-19 positive on June 2, a day after the summons by the Enforcement Directorate to her in the National Herald case asking her to appear before it on June 8.

Congress President Smt.Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19 today. She will remain in isolation as per Govt. protocol.



आज कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्रीमती सोनिया गांधी का कोविड-19 टेस्ट रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आया है। वह सरकार द्वारा जारी प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करते हुए आइसोलेशन में रहेंगी। — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 13, 2022

As per reports, several Congress leaders had contracted COVID-19 recently, including communications department head Pawan Khera, party MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi, and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress politician, stated on Wednesday that she had tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in three months. India has witnessed a sudden spike in daily COVID-19 cases lately. The country reported nearly 16,000 new COVID-19 cases and 68 fatalities on Saturday, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest data.