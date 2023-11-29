Supreme Court clears extension of Delhi chief secretary's tenure

By Riya Baibhawi

The Supreme Court approved a six-month extension for Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, approved a six-month extension for Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar. The Delhi government had objected to Kumar's appointment, stating that the Centre should not make appointments without consultation, as the ordinance granting the Centre control over bureaucrats was still under dispute. However, the SC determined the extension didn't violate any laws. It accepted the Centre's argument that it has the right to transfer and appoint bureaucrats in Delhi as the ordinance is still not overturned.

Why does this story matter?

The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed in Parliament earlier this year. Also known as the Delhi Ordinance Bill, it aims to give the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government power over the control of services and posting of officers in Delhi. The Delhi government, represented by senior advocate AM Singhvi, has challenged the Ordinance, arguing that it took away its control over civil servants without actually amending Article 239AA of the constitution.

Court accepts Centre's argument on bureaucrat appointments

The bench, comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, had earlier questioned the Centre's fixation on Kumar's appointment. The court recommended that Kumar be allowed to retire and a new appointment be made. However, the court later changed its stance and instructed the Centre to provide reasons for extending Kumar's tenure. "Show us the power to extend and show us what the ground is on which you want to extend," it said.

Delhi HC orders removal of defamatory article against Kumar

This situation highlights another flashpoint between Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP at the central government level. The parties have also clashed over corruption allegations involving Kumar, whose son was reportedly connected to an alleged real estate scam in a news report published on November 9. However, the Delhi High Court last week ordered the news website to remove the article on the Bamnoli land acquisition scam, which was deemed defamatory of the current Delhi chief secretary.

Atishi calls for Delhi chief secretary's suspension

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi Vigilance Minister Atishi submitted a report to CM Arvind Kejriwal reiterating her recommendation that Kumar be suspended. Kumar had been accused of trying to save an official in the Bamnoli land acquisition matter. In his defense, Kumar has refuted any allegations of wrongdoing, asserting that individuals with "vested interests" who have faced vigilance action for corruption are engaging in a campaign of "mudslinging."