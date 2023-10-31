ED summons Kejriwal in liquor policy case: Everything to know

By Prateek Talukdar 04:42 pm Oct 31, 2023

ED has summoned Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday for questioning him over the Delhi liquor policy case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday for questioning him over the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam case. The summons came after the Supreme Court denied bail to ex-Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Monday. To recall, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) already questioned Kejriwal in April. Here's everything to know.

Kejriwal not among accused in CBI chargesheet

Kejriwal has been summoned under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED's preliminary complaint in January 2022 said he spoke to Sameer Mahendru—one of the main accused—virtually and asked him to continue working with co-accused Vijay Nair, the AAP's communication in charge. However, Kejriwal isn't an accused per the CBI's FIR. The CBI and ED are separately investigating the alleged liquor scam.

What exactly is the case?

The agencies allege the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22—implemented in November 2021 and scrapped in July 2022—led to cartelization by granting clearances to ineligible players in lieu of kickbacks, which were used for the AAP's Goa election campaign. The AAP government has dismissed the allegations, saying the policy would've resulted in increased revenue. However, the agencies say the policy caused financial losses to the exchequer.

Case based on L-G's complaint

The case was registered after Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena suspected procedural lapses in the policy formulation based on a July 2022 report by Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar. Subsequently, the CBI's first chargesheet named Mahendru, Nair, and 12 others (second FIR named Sisodia). Following this, the ED said the alleged crime's proceeds amounted to over Rs. 292 crore, later re-estimated to Rs. 580cr.

Mahendru allegedly made indirect payments to AAP

Mahendru, the managing director of Delhi-based liquor distributor Indospirit Group, was arrested by the ED in September 2022. He allegedly paid Rs. 1cr to Delhi-based businessman and Sisodia's aide Dinesh Arora, accused-turned-approver, and Rs. 2-4cr to alleged Gurugram-based conduit Arjun Pandey on behalf of Nair.

BJP wants to crush AAP in fake cases: Saurabh Bharadwaj

Meanwhile, several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders said Kejriwal's arrest in the case was imminent since the SC noted that a money trail of Rs. 338cr has been "tentatively established." However, AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed the BJP wants to arrest Kejriwal in a fake case to crush the AAP. Party MP Sanjay Singh has also been arrested in the case.