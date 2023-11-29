Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Workers airlifted to AIIMS for checkup

By Riya Baibhawi 07:11 pm Nov 29, 202307:11 pm

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami gave them a cheque of Rs. 1 lakh each

After 17 days of relentless efforts, a joint rescue mission successfully saved 41 workers trapped in Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel on Tuesday night. Immediately after their rescue, the construction laborers were taken to CHC Chinyalisaur Government Hospital. On Wednesday, they were airlifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh by an Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter. Subsequently, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met the workers and provided them with a check for Rs. 1 lakh each.

Why does this story matter?

The 41 workers were trapped when a portion of the 4.5km under-construction Silkyara tunnel, part of the Char Dham all-weather road project in Uttarakhand, collapsed on November 12. Following their rescue, officials confirmed that all the rescued workers were in good health and were being given a normal diet. The workers will undergo thorough medical examinations at AIIMS and will be monitored before being discharged. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the rescued workers and lauded their patience and bravery.

Watch: CM Dhami takes health update from rescued workers

What do we know about the rescue operation

The rescue operation involved rat-hole miners who were brought in after the American auger machine, stuck in the debris, was removed using plasma cutters. Once the final debris was cleared, pipes were inserted into the tunnel, allowing rescue teams to enter and evacuate the workers one by one on wheeled stretchers. The intense rescue operation took over 400 hours and involved foreign tunneling experts like Arnold Dix and Chris Cooper.

PM Modi lauds rescued workers' bravery

Prime Minister Modi praised the rescuers' bravery and determination, stating that they have given new life to the trapped workers. He also admired the courage with which the workers survived for 17 days, calling their patience inspiring. CM Dhami greeted the rescued workers as they emerged from the tunnel and expressed joy at the success of the operation. He thanked various agencies and officials involved in the rescue efforts, attributing the operation's success to the Prime Minister's support.

Families of workers rejoice after rescue

The families of all workers have been sharing their stories following the success of the rescue operation. "He is out finally...The mountain finally opened its lap today to let my son and others out. I have brought clothes for him, I want to see him in washed clothes," said Chaudhary, father of worker Manjeet Lal. Meanwhile, Sunil, whose brother was also trapped inside, said, "Finally, God heard us...My brother could be rescued." All the workers were rescued after 422 hours.