Delhi government's month-long anti-industrial pollution drive from Friday

By Prateek Talukdar 06:39 pm Oct 18, 202306:39 pm

The Delhi government on Friday will launch a month-long drive to check industrial pollution

The Delhi government will launch a month-long drive to check industrial pollution in the national capital starting Friday, Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday. Rai said as many as 66 teams have been formed to inspect the fuel being used in around 1,700 industrial units in the city. He earlier asked the Centre to ban firecrackers and petrol and diesel-based vehicles.

Why does this story matter?

IQAir's World Air Quality Report this year ranked Delhi fourth on its list of the world's most polluted cities. With winter and festive season approaching, concerns about worsening air quality have heightened as lower temperatures and foggy conditions worsen the air quality by trapping particulate matter (PM). Huge amounts of smoke due to stubble burning in Delhi's surrounding areas further add to the problem.

Some firms continue using polluting fuels in clandestine manner: Rai

Completely ban stubble burning: Rai to Centre

Rai said although the industrial units have moved to natural gas, the drive will ensure there's no negligence. He wrote to Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, demanding a complete ban on stubble burning in neighboring states. Listing out Delhi's precautionary measures, he said, "These steps won't be effective until Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh deal with the sources of pollution in the NCR region."

69% of Delhi's pollution from neighboring states: CSE

Citing a report by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), an independent environment think tank, Rai said that 31% of Delhi's pollution comes from sources within the city, while 69% is traced to sources falling under the National Capital Region in neighboring states.

Pollution levels reduced since 2014: Delhi government

The Delhi government said last month that industrial units in the city have switched to piped natural gas (PNG) to decrease emissions. It noted a 30% reduction in pollution levels in June. In 2014, PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels were 149 and 324, while now they are 103 and 223, respectively. Diesel generators were banned earlier this month in residential buildings.

