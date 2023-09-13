Chinese G20 delegate's suspicious bags triggered 12-hour drama in hotel

September 13, 2023

A standoff ensued as the Chinese delegation refused to have the bags checked

A 12-hour-long drama unfolded at the Taj Palace in Delhi on Thursday when security officers at the hotel— where Chinese delegates for the G20 Summit were staying—were alerted by the suspicious baggage of a team member. A standoff ensued as the Chinese delegation refused to have the bags and their contents checked, raising suspicions of a possible surveillance set-up. The issue was resolved after the delegation agreed to remove the equipment from the hotel and send it to their embassy.

Why does this story matter?

Ties between India and China have been strained for decades over border disputes. However, bilateral relations saw an all-time low in 2020, when Indian and Chinese forces clashed in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. Both countries share sentiments of mutual distrust, exacerbated by China's expansionist attitude and recent attempts to lay claim to Indian territories. In the wake of the new Chinese map row, Chinese President Xi Jinping skipped the G20 Summit and sent Premier Li Qiang instead.

Unusual size of bags raised doubts of 'suspicious equipment'

The security personnel allowed the bags in since they were instructed to facilitate the passage of "diplomatic baggage." However, the unusual size of the bags prompted a staff member to report "suspicious equipment" inside the bags, leading the Indian security team to demand that the bags be put through the scanner. The Chinese delegation resisted, following which three security personnel stood guard outside their room for 12 hours until the Chinese said they would send the bag to their embassy.

Request for 'private' Internet connection

The suspicion of a potential surveillance set-up was bolstered by the Chinese delegation's request for a separate and "private" Internet connection, which the hotel management declined, The Times of India reported. Since the bags weren't checked, officials couldn't verify their contents. However, they said that such equipment is typically used to intercept and jam secure communication channels.

