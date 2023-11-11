Delhi's air quality 'poor' despite rain, DU advances winter break

1/6

India 3 min read

Delhi's air quality 'poor' despite rain, DU advances winter break

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 11:15 am Nov 11, 202311:15 am

Delhi's air quality remained 'poor' despite rain

Delhi's air quality remained in the "poor" range despite some relief from rain on Friday, per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). On Saturday morning, the air quality index (AQI) in Anand Vihar, RK Puram, Punjabi Bagh, and ITO registered at 282, 220, 236, and 263, respectively. This comes days after Delhi faced suffocating pollution levels last week, with harmful particles (PM2.5) reaching 100 times the World Health Organization (WHO)'s safe limit.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Delhi's air quality was hovering in the "severe" range for over a week, mostly due to lower temperatures and stubble burning in surrounding regions. The Delhi government introduced several anti-pollution measures to prevent further deterioration, including the odd-even rationing scheme of vehicles and banning firecrackers in the national capital. Earlier this week, the Supreme Court slammed the Delhi government for the rising air pollution. It also said that schemes like the odd-even rule were "mere optics."

3/6

IMD forecasts improvement in pollution from Tuesday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) anticipated partly cloudy skies with mist or shallow fog on Sunday and Monday mornings, followed by clear skies from Tuesday. It also forecasts wind speeds to increase from the current 5-6 kmph to around 15 kmph on Saturday, potentially dispersing pollutants and enhancing air quality before Diwali. Notably, a combination of falling temperatures, stagnant winds hindering pollution dispersion, and stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana caused Delhi-NCR's air quality to nosedive over the past week.

4/6

Delhi University announces early winter break

Meanwhile, Delhi University (DU) announced an early winter break from November 13 to 19 in view of the rising air pollution. The winter break, which is traditionally given in December, has been amended in light of the actions adopted as part of Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). However, all the pre-scheduled examinations and interviews would take place without any changes. The Delhi government also announced an early winter break for schools from November 9-18 on Wednesday.

5/6

Delhi Police enforces GRAP 4 regulations

The Delhi Police conducted inspections of trucks carrying non-essential goods at the Ghazipur and Tikri borders on Friday night under GRAP 4 regulations in an effort to curb pollution in Delhi. Delhi's air pollution control plan permits only CNG, electric, and BS VI-compliant vehicles from other states, barring essential services. Amid the deteriorating air quality, a report from the University of Chicago revealed that air pollution in Delhi shortens life expectancy by nearly 12 years.

6/6

Odd-even scheme postponed in Delhi

The Delhi government has opted to pause the implementation of the odd-even scheme, which mandates four-wheelers to operate based on their number plates on alternating days. Initially scheduled for enforcement from November 13 to 20, the scheme has been put on hold until further notice. Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai attributed the decision to a decline in pollution levels following light rain. The government is also exploring the possibility of "artificial rain" to reduce pollution levels.