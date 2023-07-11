India

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi rushed to hospital

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi rushed to hospital

Written by Ayushi Goswami July 11, 2023 | 11:35 am 1 min read

Bishnoi is an accused in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case

Lawrence Bishnoi, the gangster accused in the assassination of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, was admitted to the Guru Gobind Singh Medical Hospital in Punjab's Faridkot on Monday night after he complained of ill health. According to the Hindustan Times, the criminal, who is currently lodged in Bathinda jail, was shifted to a hospital room amid tight security.

Bishnoi blamed another gangster for murder

In an interview with ABP News in March, Bishnoi claimed he was not involved in the killing of Moose Wala. He also alleged that fugitive gangster Satinder Singh Brar, nicknamed Goldy Brar, was responsible for the singer's murder. Brar, who was detained by American authorities last year, claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's assassination. He is believed to be a close aide of Bishnoi.

Singer was killed in May 2022

Bishnoi further claimed that he knew about the plan to kill Moose Wala for a year but did not have a hand in it. The criminal added that he had told Brar that Moose Wala was his enemy. The popular singer was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Mansa, Punjab. He was murdered a day after the Punjab Police took away his security.

Share this timeline