Sensex gains 528 points, Nifty records new all-time high

Business

Sensex gains 528 points, Nifty records new all-time high

Written by Akash Pandey September 11, 2023 | 04:01 pm 2 min read

Starting from April 2023, Nifty has experienced a 17% surge, powered by inflows exceeding $18.9 billion

On Monday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend. The Sensex rose 0.79% to 67,127.08 points, while the Nifty gained 0.88% to end at 19,996.35 points. The latter recorded a new high of 20,008.15 points. The broader market indices were flat, but the midcap stocks showed bullish signals as the Nifty Midcap 50 soared 78.5 points, or 0.67%, to 11,725.65 points.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY METAL, and NIFTY AUTO, which rose 3.04%, 1.78%, and 1.66%, respectively. Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, and Axis Bank emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 7.1%, 3.68%. and 2.32%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were Jio Financial, Coal India, and Bajaj Finance, which plunged 1.24%, 1.15%, and 0.28%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

In the Asian markets, both the Hang Seng Index and Nikkei ended in the green, advancing to 18,096.45 points and 32,467.76 points, respectively. Meanwhile, in the US market, NASDAQ closed on a positive note, gaining 0.09% to 13,761.53 points.

INR goes down 0.1% against US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) depreciated by 0.1% to end at Rs. 83.03 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices traded in the green. While the gold futures gained 0.27% to settle at Rs. 59,058, silver futures shot up 0.86% to Rs. 72,182. The crude oil futures slipped 0.52% to $86.96 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

The cost of fuel remained unchanged on Monday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are retailing at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared?

Bitcoin is trading at $25,729.59 which is 0.37% down from yesterday. Ethereum is down 1.83% and is selling at $1,593.67. BNB and Cardano are priced at $209.15 (1.69% down) and $0.2438 (2.47% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.06098, down 1.52% from yesterday.

Share this timeline