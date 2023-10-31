Apple warns opposition leaders of state-sponsored attacks on iPhones: Report

1/3

India 2 min read

Apple warns opposition leaders of state-sponsored attacks on iPhones: Report

By Prateek Talukdar 01:38 pm Oct 31, 202301:38 pm

Tech giant Apple has reportedly warned at least seven opposition MPs that state-sponsored actors may be targeting their iPhones

Tech giant Apple has reportedly warned several opposition MPs and other leaders that state-sponsored actors may be targeting their iPhones. The ﻿Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Priyanka Chaturvedi, Trinamool Congress's Mahua Moitra, Congress's Pawan Khera and Shashi Tharoor, Communist Party of India-Marxist's Sitaram Yechury, Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadda, and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi shared the alert sent by Apple on X.

2/3

iPhones' threat detection system often imperfect: Government sources

Three people in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's office also received similar messages, NDTV reported. Government sources said the authorities are monitoring the situation, however, claiming the iPhones' threat detection system is often "imperfect." Although Apple hasn't made an official statement yet, its website says false alarms are possible. Apart from Owaisi, all aforementioned leaders are part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance's (INDIA).

3/3

State-sponsored attacks nothing like mass-targeted cyberattacks: Apple

Apple's website states that state-sponsored attacks are targeted at individuals because of "who they are or what they do." It adds that such attacks will never target the majority of users since, unlike traditional cybercriminals, state-sponsored attacks cost millions of dollars to develop, have a short shelf life, and are hard to detect and prevent. Some attacks might even go undetected, it says.