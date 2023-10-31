Noida: Ex-IAS officer, woman fight over taking dog in lift

By Prateek Talukdar 01:14 pm Oct 31, 2023

An altercation between residents over taking pets in the elevator of a high-rise apartment building in Noida turned violent

An altercation between residents over taking pets in the elevator of a high-rise apartment building in Noida on Monday turned violent. The argument reportedly broke out when a retired IAS officer objected to a woman taking her pet dog in the lift, leading to both taking out their phones to film the incident. However, she snatched his phone, eventually leading to a physical altercation.

Woman's husband beat up elderly man

CCTV visuals from Park Laureate Society, Sector-108, Noida—circulating on social media—showed the ex-IAS officer slapping the woman after she snatched his phone. Later, her husband arrives, she narrates the incident to him, and another episode of slaps and blows follows. Moreover, the woman stops others from entering the lift as her husband slaps the elderly man, prompting security personnel to intervene and separate them.

Trigger warning: Watch the CCTV video here

Will take necessary action after probe: Police

The video showed the ex-IAS officer blocking the elevator from closing to stop the woman from taking her dog. Some unverified social media claimed the woman has frequent disputes with other residents. After the police arrived on the site, both parties reportedly submitted a written agreement requesting not to initiate any action in the matter. However, cops said they would continue investigating the issue.

Several apartments have barred taking dogs on elevators

Recently, several similar incidents have been reported amid rising cases of dog bites across the country. Moreover, several apartments in Noida and surrounding areas have restricted residents from taking peg dogs in elevators, too. However, pet owners say there is no such law. Last year, the Greater Noida administration fined a person Rs. 10,000 after his dog attacked a six-year-old inside a lift.