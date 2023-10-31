Mukesh Ambani receives 3rd death threat demanding Rs. 400cr

By Riya Baibhawi 11:04 am Oct 31, 202311:04 am

This is the third threat email sent to Ambani in four days

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani, has reportedly received another death threat via email from an unidentified person, the police revealed on Tuesday. Demanding a Rs. 400 crore ransom, the blackmailer said if it is not fulfilled, Ambani could be shot dead by one of their snipers. It is the third threat email sent to the industrialist in the past four days.

'Police can't track and arrest me': Email sender

Per News18, the email's sender has claimed they could easily breach Ambani's security. "Now the amount is Rs. 400 crore, and the police can't track and arrest me. No matter how good your security is, only one of our snipers can kill you," the email read. On Friday, Ambani received the first threat email seeking Rs. 20cr and another demanding Rs. 200cr on Saturday.