Mukesh Ambani receives death threat, case registered

India

By Riya Baibhawi 12:23 pm Oct 28, 202312:23 pm

The extortioner has demanded Rs. 20 crore

The Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani has received a death threat from an unknown caller. The industrialist received an email on Friday that stated that he would be killed if he didn't give Rs. 20 crore to the blackmailer. The threat also said that the senders of the email have the "best shooters in the world."

Pay Rs. 20 crore or we'll shoot you, reads email

Police register case against blackmailer

The police registered a case under sections 387 and 506 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after Ambani's security guards registered a case at Gamdevi Police Station. Both the sections pertain to extortion and criminal intimidation. To recall, Ambani had also registered a police complaint in March after he received a threat call about a blast at his house Antilia.

Sender's name revealed by Ambani's staff

Per Mid-day, Ambani's executive assistant received the threat email at 8:51pm on Friday. The sender of the mail was named Shadab Khan. A police official said that no arrests have been made as yet. It is pertinent to note that in October this year, the 65-year-old industrialist became the richest person in India with a total net worth of US $91.7 billion.

Ambani scions to soon become RIL's non-executive directors

Meanwhile, in the most recent development, Reliance Industries's shareholders have given the green light for Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani to become non-executive directors of the company. At the company's 46th Annual General Meeting, Chairman Ambani stated that his children are "confidently taking over the reins" in various business sectors.