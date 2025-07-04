Google Photos will now match your device's light/dark UI theme

Google Photos on iPhone just got better: Check new features

By Mudit Dube 05:01 pm Jul 04, 202505:01 pm

What's the story

Google Photos is getting a major revamp, starting with iOS users. Android users expected to get the revamped experience in the coming weeks. The redesigned photo viewer promises a cleaner and more intuitive experience with several small but useful upgrades. One of the biggest changes is the addition of a dedicated light mode that automatically matches your device's system theme. Whether you prefer bright interfaces or dark tones, Google Photos will now match your aesthetic without any extra toggles.