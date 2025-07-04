Google Photos on iPhone just got better: Check new features
What's the story
Google Photos is getting a major revamp, starting with iOS users. Android users expected to get the revamped experience in the coming weeks. The redesigned photo viewer promises a cleaner and more intuitive experience with several small but useful upgrades. One of the biggest changes is the addition of a dedicated light mode that automatically matches your device's system theme. Whether you prefer bright interfaces or dark tones, Google Photos will now match your aesthetic without any extra toggles.
Information display
Key details now displayed upfront
The redesign also puts key details such as date, time, and location front and center. These details now appear right above each photo, making it easier for users to remember when and where a moment was captured. The navigation has been simplified too with an updated actions menu that houses familiar options like "Download," "Delete from device," "Google Lens," "Create," and "Cast."
User experience
Improved usability for stacked photos
Stacked photos now have their own quick-access menu via a three-dot icon on the thumbnail. This lets users manage stacks by changing the top pick, unstacking or removing images, or bulk-selecting them for actions. New tappable badges are also added to improve usability. These let you change a photo's category, play/pause Live or Motion photos, back up shared ones/manage storage, and save shared images directly to your library.