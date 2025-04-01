This Apple AI feature ensures you never miss important notifications
What's the story
Apple has officially launched the latest update for its mobile operating system, iOS 18.4. The highlight of this update is the introduction of "priority notifications."
Using Apple Intelligence, the feature will highlight important alerts that may need your immediate attention, Apple's patch notes say.
These priority notifications will be prominently displayed at the top of your notification stack on your Home Screen.
Language expansion
Apple Intelligence expands to new languages
The iOS 18.4 update, along with the freshly released iPadOS 18.4 and macOS Sequoia 15.4, expands the reach of Apple Intelligence to a number of new languages.
These are French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, Japanese, Korean, as well as Chinese (simplified).
The feature also expands localized English support for Singapore and India-based users. This expansion will make the feature accessible to a wider range of users across regions.
Platform integration
Apple Intelligence now available on Vision Pro
Along with iOS devices, Apple Intelligence is also available on Vision Pro as part of visionOS 2.4.
To support this integration, Apple has also released a Vision Pro app for iOS with today's software updates.
The app will help users discover content for the headset, further improving the user experience and expanding content availability across Apple's product range.
Additional updates
iOS 18.4 update includes new features
The iOS 18.4 software update also brings other features, including a recipes section for News Plus subscribers and a bunch of changes to the Photos app.
These improvements are designed to enhance user experience by offering more personalized content options and polishing existing capabilities within the Apple ecosystem.