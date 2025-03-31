What's the story

Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) start-up, Zhipu AI, has launched a free AI agent called AutoGLM Rumination.

The launch comes as part of a growing trend in China's competitive AI market.

The new product can conduct in-depth research and perform tasks like web searches, travel planning, and writing research reports.

"The agent is powered by Zhipu's proprietary models," CEO Zhang Peng said at an event in Beijing.