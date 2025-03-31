What's the story

OpenAI's latest feature, the Ghibli-style AI image generator on ChatGPT, has gone viral across social media platforms.

The tool lets you convert your photos or popular internet memes into stunning artwork inspired by renowned Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki.

However, the trend has raised concerns among digital privacy advocates who fear OpenAI might be using this feature to collect personal images for artificial intelligence (AI) training purposes.