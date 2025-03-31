Should you trust ChatGPT with your photos for Ghibli-style makeover?
What's the story
OpenAI's latest feature, the Ghibli-style AI image generator on ChatGPT, has gone viral across social media platforms.
The tool lets you convert your photos or popular internet memes into stunning artwork inspired by renowned Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki.
However, the trend has raised concerns among digital privacy advocates who fear OpenAI might be using this feature to collect personal images for artificial intelligence (AI) training purposes.
Data privacy
Concerns over potential data collection
Critics claim that while users are having fun with the Ghibli-style feature, they could be inadvertently giving OpenAI new facial data. This poses major privacy concerns.
The discussion around this trend also delves into ethical questions of AI tools trained on copyrighted creative works and their effect on artists' livelihoods.
Miyazaki himself has been skeptical of AI's role in animation, adding another dimension to this complicated conversation.
Data acquisition
OpenAI's data collection strategy criticized
Privacy advocates contend that OpenAI's data collection strategy goes beyond an AI copyright issue.
They argue it enables the company to acquire willingly submitted images, avoiding legal limitations tied to web-scraped data.
Under GDPR regulations, OpenAI must justify scraping images from the internet under the legal basis of "legitimate interest," which requires implementing additional safeguards for user privacy and ensuring compliance.
GDPR compliance
GDPR regulations and user consent
Luiza Jarovsky, co-founder of the AI, Tech & Privacy Academy, emphasized on X that when users upload their images voluntarily, they are consenting to OpenAI processing them (Article 6.1.a of the GDPR).
This provides OpenAI with more leeway as a different legal ground applies and the legitimate interest balancing test doesn't apply anymore.
"OpenAI's privacy policy explicitly states that the company collects personal data input by users to train its AI models when users haven't opted out," she added.
Data access
OpenAI gains access to personal images
Jarovsky further said OpenAI is getting free and easy access to personal or private images, with only they keeping the originals.
Social media platforms and other AI companies will only see the "Ghiblified" version.
She also observed that people are learning they can easily create a fun avatar of themselves by simply uploading their pictures to ChatGPT, without the need for third-party providers.
Information
Company yet to respond to privacy concerns
OpenAI has not yet commented on the safety of personal data for users using the Ghibli-style AI image art version. However, ChatGPT often advises it's not safe to upload personal photos to any AI tool unless you're sure about its privacy policies and data-handling practices.