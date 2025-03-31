'We planned, trained for this'—Sunita Williams on extended space mission
What's the story
NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore, who recently returned from a 286-day mission, have revealed their first reactions to an unexpected extension of their stay in space.
The duo was originally slated for an eight-day test flight on Boeing's new Starliner spacecraft last June.
Instead, they ended up spending a whopping 278 days longer than expected in orbit.
Astronaut's perspective
Williams emphasizes readiness for extended mission
In an interview with Fox News's America's Newsroom, Williams, 59, said she was ready for the long mission.
She said, "My first thought was, we just got to pivot, right? I was like, 'OK, let's make the best of it.' We planned and trained that we'd be there for some part of a time."
This highlights their preparedness and adaptability to unexpected circumstances in space.
Wilmore's commitment
Wilmore prioritizes national goals over personal feelings
Wilmore, 62, who missed most of his daughter's senior year because of the extended mission, gave his take on the matter.
He said his feelings came second to national goals.
"It's not about me, it's not about my feelings," he said. "It's about what this human space flight program is about. It's our national goals," highlighting his dedication to the mission and its goals over personal considerations.