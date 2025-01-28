What's the story

An energy-efficient AI model by China's DeepSeek has shaken the power and energy sector, with the S&P Energy index dipping 3% over the last three sessions.

This is because AI requires a lot of power, with data centers being the biggest electricity consumers.

According to a Barclays report, data centers now consume 3.5% of electricity generated in the US, a number expected to go over 9% by 2030. However, DeepSeek's better energy efficiency could change that drastically.