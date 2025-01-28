Paytm's new feature makes receiving money a breeze
What's the story
Paytm has launched a new feature, the "Receive Money QR Widget," for Android users.
The innovative tool lets anyone, including shopkeepers, freelancers, and small businesses, accept payments directly from their smartphone home screens.
The company's goal with the launch is to simplify and speed up the process of payment collection.
Here's how it works.
Widget highlights
Key features of the new widget
The "Receive Money QR Widget" comes with some key features. First and foremost, it lets you show your Paytm QR code on the home screen and accept payments without opening the Paytm app.
Then, there's a unique coin-drop sound that alerts you of incoming payments, giving you an instant confirmation.
The widget is designed to make payment process easier for businesses and individuals, promoting more transparency.
User guide
How to use the new Paytm feature
To use the "Receive Money QR Widget," users first need to open the Paytm app on their phone.
After tapping on their profile icon on the top left corner to open the menu, they select "Add QR to Homescreen" under their QR code.
On confirmation, the QR widget gets added to their phone's home screen.
Now, they can present this widget to customers for instant payments without opening the app.
A coin-drop notification sound will alert them whenever a payment is received.
Global expansion
Paytm expands global reach and user convenience
Along with the new widget, Paytm has also expanded its services to enable UPI payments in countries such as the UAE, Singapore, and Mauritius.
The company also introduced features such as UPI Lite for small transactions and RuPay Credit Card linking on UPI.
All these developments are part of Paytm's continuous efforts to make mobile payments more convenient for users around the world.