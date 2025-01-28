What's the story

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2025 on February 1, her eighth consecutive budget presentation.

This year's budget announcement will be the second full budget of the Modi government since its 2024 re-election.

The annual financial statement outlines the government's spending plans and revenue generation strategies for the coming year.

Understanding key terms and potential changes in the budget is crucial for businesses and individuals alike.