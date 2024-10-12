Summarize Simplifying... In short The Prime Minister Internship Scheme in India has attracted 193 companies, offering over 90,800 internships across 24 sectors.

Interns will receive a monthly stipend of ₹5,000 for a year, plus a one-time grant of ₹6,000, aiming to enhance their practical work experience and employability.

The scheme, announced in the Union Budget 2024, targets to benefit 1.25 lakh candidates this fiscal year, with a five-year goal of providing internships to one crore individuals aged 21-24.

The registration process will start today

PM Internship Scheme: 193 companies offer over 90,800 opportunities

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:56 pm Oct 12, 202401:56 pm

What's the story The Prime Minister Internship Scheme has garnered a massive response from the corporate world, with 193 companies offering over 90,800 internships in India. The registration process for these opportunities will start from today. The internships are offered across sectors and in over 20 fields including operations management, production & manufacturing, maintenance, and sales & marketing.

Corporate participation

Leading companies participate in initiative

Prominent companies including Jubilant Foodworks, Eicher Motor, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India, Muthoot Finance, and Reliance Industries are among the 193 firms that have offered internships under the scheme. The portal for the Prime Minister Internship Scheme was launched on October 3 for firms to post their internship opportunities. Initially, around 16,000 opportunities were listed by October 7 which increased nearly threefold to approximately 50,000 by October 9.

Sectoral spread

Internship opportunities span across diverse sectors

The internships offered under the Prime Minister Internship Scheme span 24 sectors, and are available in 737 districts across 36 states and Union territories. The oil, gas & energy sector has the most opportunities, followed by travel & hospitality, automotive, and banking and financial services among others. The pilot project of this scheme is tipped to cost around ₹800 crore and will begin on December 2.

Beneficiary target

Scheme aims to benefit 1.25L candidates

The Prime Minister Internship Scheme, which was announced in the Union Budget 2024, will benefit 1.25 lakh candidates in the current fiscal year ending March 2025. The scheme will be implemented through an online portal developed by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Over a period of five years, the government hopes to provide internships for one crore candidates aged between 21 and 24 years.

Intern benefits

Financial support for interns

Interns under the Prime Minister Internship Scheme will get monthly financial assistance of ₹5,000 for 12 months, and a one-time grant of ₹6,000. This initiative was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2024. The scheme aims to provide practical work experience and improve employability skills among the youth, contributing to their career development.