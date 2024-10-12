PM Internship Scheme: 193 companies offer over 90,800 opportunities
The Prime Minister Internship Scheme has garnered a massive response from the corporate world, with 193 companies offering over 90,800 internships in India. The registration process for these opportunities will start from today. The internships are offered across sectors and in over 20 fields including operations management, production & manufacturing, maintenance, and sales & marketing.
Leading companies participate in initiative
Prominent companies including Jubilant Foodworks, Eicher Motor, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India, Muthoot Finance, and Reliance Industries are among the 193 firms that have offered internships under the scheme. The portal for the Prime Minister Internship Scheme was launched on October 3 for firms to post their internship opportunities. Initially, around 16,000 opportunities were listed by October 7 which increased nearly threefold to approximately 50,000 by October 9.
Internship opportunities span across diverse sectors
The internships offered under the Prime Minister Internship Scheme span 24 sectors, and are available in 737 districts across 36 states and Union territories. The oil, gas & energy sector has the most opportunities, followed by travel & hospitality, automotive, and banking and financial services among others. The pilot project of this scheme is tipped to cost around ₹800 crore and will begin on December 2.
Scheme aims to benefit 1.25L candidates
The Prime Minister Internship Scheme, which was announced in the Union Budget 2024, will benefit 1.25 lakh candidates in the current fiscal year ending March 2025. The scheme will be implemented through an online portal developed by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Over a period of five years, the government hopes to provide internships for one crore candidates aged between 21 and 24 years.
Financial support for interns
Interns under the Prime Minister Internship Scheme will get monthly financial assistance of ₹5,000 for 12 months, and a one-time grant of ₹6,000. This initiative was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2024. The scheme aims to provide practical work experience and improve employability skills among the youth, contributing to their career development.