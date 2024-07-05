In brief Simplifying... In brief Reliance Jio is testing its own TV operating system (OS) with select manufacturers, planning to launch 4K and full HD smart TVs.

The Jio TV OS, which is open source and available for developers, will integrate Reliance's apps and generate revenue through ads and bundled broadband connections.

This move could shake up India's smart TV market, which has seen a decline in shipments, except for larger screen sizes.

The Jio TV OS will be launched during festive season

Reliance Jio gears up to disrupt India's smart TV market

By Akash Pandey 05:20 pm Jul 05, 2024

What's the story Reliance Industries has started testing Jio TV OS, India's first homegrown smart television operating system (OS), as per Economic Times. The new system, which is being developed for a potential launch by Diwali, will be based on Google's Android platform. It is set to compete with established television manufacturer operating systems such as Samsung's Tizen OS, LG's webOS, and Vidaa OS by Hisense Group.

Beta testing and commercial launch plans

Reliance has distributed its TV OS to select domestic TV manufacturers for beta testing, aiming to gather feedback and rectify any bugs. The company also plans to launch 4K and full HD smart TVs running its own Jio OS. Additionally, Reliance is entering into licensing agreements with other Indian television manufacturers, selling smart TVs under the BPL and Reconnect brands primarily targeting the entry-level segment.

A platform for integration and revenue generation

The Jio TV OS will enable Reliance to integrate its other apps like JioCinema, generate revenue through ads, and bundle its Jio broadband connections, an industry executive told ET. Last October, Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm﻿, announced plans to develop a smart TV OS but did not share further details. The company is not charging any licensing fees for the Jio TV OS in an effort to boost its popularity.

Open source and available for developers

The Jio TV OS is open source and available for all developers to build apps optimized not only for smart TVs but also other connected devices such as smartphones. Reliance looks poised to disrupt the Indian smart television market, which has seen a decline of 14% YoY in shipments between January and March, per Counterpoint Research. Despite this, shipments for 55-inch and larger screen sizes increased by 23% YoY in the March quarter, marking the only segment to show growth.