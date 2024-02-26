Jimmy Sheirgill's 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond' will release on JioCinema

What's the story On Monday, JioCinema offered a glimpse of its upcoming web series, Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond, in honor of the fifth anniversary of the Balakot airstrikes. Directed by Santosh Singh, it delves into the behind-the-scenes action of the Balakot operation and the historic mission to bring back Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman. This action-filled, patriotic series is led by Jimmy Sheirgill, Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Prasanna.

Gripping war room drama to explore untold stories

Going by the teaser, Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond is set to be the first-ever gripping war room drama that unveils hidden aspects of the 2019 Balakot conflict. The teaser showcases a captivating story that delves into lesser-known aspects, strategies, and challenges that shaped the events during the Balakot operation.

Remembering the events that led to the Balakot airstrikes

The 2019 Balakot airstrike, conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on February 26, targeted an alleged terrorist training camp in Balakot, Pakistan. This retaliatory action followed the heinous Pulwama terror attack on February 14, 2019, in which a suicide bomber affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed attacked an Indian paramilitary convoy, claiming over 40 lives. The airstrike was aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure in response to the Pulwama tragedy.

Sheirgill, Dutta shared their sentiments on the historic defense operation

On the anniversary of the Pulwama attack, Sheirgill shared his thoughts, stating, "While we will never forget the sacrifice of our martyrs, we couldn't stop beaming with pride when for the first time we watched our country fight back!" Meanwhile, Dutta, who comes from an armed forces family, added: "Coming from an armed forces background, I understand the bravery, sacrifice, and love for country firsthand."

Meanwhile, Sheirgill's 'Aazam' is currently streaming here

While no release date has been set for Ranneeti, fans can currently delve into another project featuring Sheirgill, called Aazam. This crime drama is available on BookMyShow's OTT platform STREAM. Directed by Shravan Tiwari, Aazaam is set against the backdrop of a power struggle initiated by the demise of mafia don Nawab Khan. Alongside Sheirgill, key roles are played by Abhimanyu Singh and Indraneil Sengupta.