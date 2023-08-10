Jio launches Independence Day annual recharge plan: Check benefits, price

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 10, 2023 | 03:02 pm 1 min read

The plan offers a host of discount offers on popular platforms

Reliance Jio has introduced an Independence Day annual prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 2,999. The pack offers 365 days of validity, 2.5GB of daily data (912.5GB in total), unlimited voice calls to any network, and 100 SMSes per day. Additionally, customers get access to JioCinema, JioTV, and JioCloud, along with discounts on popular platforms including Swiggy, Yatra, AJIO, and Reliance Digital.

The recharge pack provides exciting discounts and offers

The recharge pack benefits include up to Rs. 1,500 off on Yatra flight bookings and 15% off on domestic hotel bookings. Customers can enjoy Rs. 200 off on select AJIO products worth Rs. 999 or more. Other offers comprise Rs. 100 discount on Swiggy orders worth Rs. 249, 20% off on Netmeds orders above Rs. 999, and 10% off on Reliance Digital purchases.

Users can avail the offer by visiting the MyJio app

Unlike last year's annual pack, the new Rs. 2,999 recharge plan does not include a Disney+ Hotstar subscription. With the newly introduced Independence Day offer, it seems like Jio wants to promote its own streaming platform, JioCinema. To avail the prepaid plan, customers can recharge via the MyJio app, the official website, or through other third-party platforms.

