In brief Simplifying... In brief ISRO is hosting a hackathon for students, with the submission deadline set for July 26, 2024.

A total of 100 teams will be shortlisted initially, with 30 making it to the grand finale on August 13.

The finale, a 30-hour event, will take place at the NRSC Outreach Facility in Hyderabad. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Bhartiya Antariksh Hackathon will be a problem-solving based on geo-spatial applications

ISRO's Bhartiya Antariksh Hackathon for students: How to participate

By Akash Pandey 02:15 pm Jul 05, 202402:15 pm

What's the story The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has launched the Bhartiya Antariksh Hackathon as part of National Space Day 2024. The hackathon, which features 12 problem statements on geo-spatial applications, invites teams of three or four Indian students from undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programs to participate. The event involves a rigorous two-level screening process managed through a dedicated web portal.

Information

Hackathon's screening process detailed

ISRO has detailed the screening process for the hackathon, stating that "Initially, 100 teams will be shortlisted based on their ideation and relevance to the problem statements. From these, an expert committee will select 30 teams for the grand finale."

Submission details

Key dates and submission steps

The hackathon is managed through a dedicated web portal where teams can submit their proposals until July 26, 2024. The list of teams advancing to the grand finale will be announced on August 2. The grand finale, a 30-hour marathon event, is set to commence at 10:00 am IST on August 13, 2024 at the NRSC Outreach Facility in Hyderabad.