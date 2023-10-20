Gaganyaan's first test flight tomorrow: Know launch time, streaming details

Gaganyaan's first test flight tomorrow: Know launch time, streaming details

The mission will launch from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing to launch the Test Vehicle (TV-D1) mission tomorrow, the first-ever flight for the ambitious Gaganyaan mission. This single-stage liquid rocket will test the Crew Module System, a vital component for ensuring astronaut safety during trips to low Earth orbit and back. If tomorrow's test flight is successful, it will pave the way for more qualification tests and unmanned missions, ultimately leading to the first Gaganyaan mission with Indian astronauts, sometime in 2025.

First, what's the crew module?

The Crew Module System is engineered to create an Earth-like atmosphere, or a habitable space, for astronauts while they're in space. It boasts a double-walled design, featuring a pressurized metallic inner structure and an unpressurized external structure, outfitted with thermal protection systems. The module contains crew interfaces, life support systems, avionics, and deceleration systems, and is specifically built for re-entry to ensure crew safety from descent until touchdown.

Mission objectives: Ensuring astronaut safety

Among the main goals of the TV-D1 mission are to demonstrate and evaluate test vehicles, crew escape systems, crew module characteristics, and deceleration systems at higher altitudes and recovery. Tomorrow, TV-D1 will simulate an abort scenario of the crew escape system with the test vehicle, followed by module separation and safe recovery. The mission will end with a splashdown in the Bay of Bengal. The Indian Navy will help with the module recovery process.

Upcoming tests and Gaganyaan program timeline

Along with the TV-D1 mission, ISRO has scheduled a series of additional tests as part of the Gaganyaan program. ISRO Chairman S Somanath recently mentioned that similar abort missions would take place well before the actual human space flight program. The prerequisites for the Gaganyaan mission involve developing critical technologies, such as human-rated launch vehicles, life support systems, and crew emergency escape provisions.

Aiming for a successful human space flight in 2025

With the TV-D1 mission and subsequent tests, ISRO is diligently working toward achieving a successful human space flight by 2025. Ultimately, Gaganyaan will send astronauts on a three-day mission to a low Earth orbit of 400km and safely return them to Earth. It will launch aboard an LVM3 rocket. As the program advances, the focus remains on ensuring astronaut safety and the successful completion of the test flights, making way for what will be India's first-ever crewed mission to space.

How to watch the TV-D1 mission live?

You can watch the live broadcast of the TV-D1 test flight tomorrow, starting at 7:30am IST. The launch will happen at 8:00am. The event will be streamed via ISRO's official YouTube channel, the agency's official website, or its Facebook handle. The mission will take off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. Those who have registered for the event can watch the event in-person at ISRO's launch facility.