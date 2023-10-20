How OnePlus Open fares against Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5

How OnePlus Open fares against Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:33 pm Oct 20, 202312:33 pm

Fold 5 gets more storage options

Chinese tech giant OnePlus introduced its first foldable smartphone, the OnePlus Open yesterday. The device has also debuted in India and takes on Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold5. As for the highlights, both handsets offer stylish looks, powerful cameras, and processors, and excellent battery life. However, how do the two fare against each other? Let us have a look.

What about their design and displays?

The design of the OnePlus Open sets it apart with its rounded body and prominent circular camera module. It includes an alert slider for easy sound profile adjustments. Both foldable devices have an IP rating for water resistance. OnePlus Open sports a larger external display (6.3-inch) compared to the Galaxy Z Fold5 (6.2-inch), but the Samsung device provides superior brightness and color reproduction on both outer and inner screens. OnePlus Open has a less visible crease plus a better hinge.

A look at the display and camera specs

OnePlus Open offers a 7.82-inch 2K OLED inner display, whereas Fold5 has a 7.6-inch QXGA+ OLED unit. In terms of cameras, the OnePlus Open offers a 48MP main, 48MP ultra-wide, and a 64MP telephoto lens on the rear. Fold5 gets 50MP primary, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP telephoto cameras at the back. OnePlus Open has 32MP (outer screen) and 20MP (inner display) front cameras. The Fold5 sports 10MP (outer) and 4MP (inner under-display) lenses on the front side.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 shines in terms of cameras

While OnePlus Open boasts higher megapixel counts in its cameras, it falls behind the Galaxy Z Fold5 in terms of photo processing. The Samsung foldable produces more accurate colors and overall better image quality. Performance-wise, the Galaxy Z Fold5's custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset outshines the standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 found in the OnePlus Open. The OnePlus device offers more RAM (16GB v/s 12GB), while Fold 5 gets more storage options (256GB/512GB/1TB v/s 512GB).

OnePlus Open excels in battery life and software features

The OnePlus Open features a larger battery capacity (4,805mAh) and quicker charging speeds (67W wired) than the Galaxy Z Fold5 (4,400mAh and 25W wired). However, it does not support wireless charging, unlike its Samsung counterpart. In terms of software features, the OnePlus Open's Open Canvas system provides enhanced multitasking capabilities compared to the Galaxy Z Fold5's multi-app combos and S Pen support.

What about their pricing and availability?

In India, the OnePlus Open carries a price tag of Rs. 1.4 lakh for the sole 16GB/512GB configuration. Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 costs Rs. 1.55 lakh for the 12GB/256GB model. The 12GB/512GB and 12GB/1TB variants are priced at Rs. 1.65 lakh and Rs. 1.85 lakh, respectively. Pre-orders for the OnePlus Open have commenced and the open sale will kick off on October 27.