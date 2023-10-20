WhatsApp releases new text formatting tools on iOS beta

By Sanjana Shankar 11:20 am Oct 20, 202311:20 am

The feature is currently available only on the beta version

WhatsApp is bringing new text formatting tools aimed at enhancing message layouts, as part of its latest beta update (version 23.21.1.75) for iOS. At present, the feature is accessible only to a select group of beta testers and will expand to more users in the near future. The update offers a variety of formatting options, allowing users to better style their messages, in both casual conversations and formal discussions.

Code block tool for code sharing

Among the new formatting tools in the WhatsApp beta update is the 'Code block' tool, primarily intended for sharing code within the app. To utilize the Code block tool, simply insert the backtick character (`) to format your text, making code snippets easier to share and read within messages. While this feature is mostly useful to software developers and programmers, it will be available to all users.

Quote block for responding to specific message parts

Another feature in the latest update is the Quote block tool, which enables users to respond to specific portions of a previous message. To do so, users would have to add the ">" character before the text. This tool differs from the existing quote text function, as it allows users to highlight or quote particular sections of previous messages and directly reply to them.

Lists help with better organization of messages

The Lists tool is also part of the WhatsApp beta update, providing a convenient way to organize information within messages. Users can create ordered lists by beginning their text with "*", "-", or numbers. This feature streamlines the sharing of detailed or technical information and gives messages a more professional appearance. Similar formatting tools are also in the works for the desktop version of the app.