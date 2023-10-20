Instagram working on a new feature to boost user engagement

Oct 20, 2023

The feature is currently in trial stage

Instagram is dabbling with a fresh feature, enabling users to generate polls within the comments section of their content. Revealed by Instagram's head, Adam Mosseri, this trial is currently restricted to a select few users, but Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg assured it will be "rolling out to everyone soon." The objective of this feature is to boost user interaction and will be accessible for both standard feed posts and Reels.

How will the polls work?

The comment section polls will bear a resemblance to the existing ones in Stories, where users can incorporate them as stickers. Based on an image shared by Mosseri, users will have the ability to view the total number of participants who voted in a specific poll. However, information regarding the poll's duration and whether users can select varying time frames for collecting votes, akin to X's capabilities, is yet to be clarified.

Instagram is making efforts to enhance interactivity in comment section

This initiative is a part of Instagram's ongoing endeavors to enhance the interactivity of its comment section. Earlier this year, the platform introduced the option for users to include GIFs in comments. Moreover, Instagram is exploring alternatives for a more customized Stories experience. These include expanding on the Close Friends feature, by permitting users to create multiple lists and allocate particular content for designated groups of individuals.