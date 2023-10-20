How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for October 20

1/4

Technology 2 min read

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for October 20

By Sanjana Shankar 09:18 am Oct 20, 202309:18 am

The redeem codes are time-sensitive

Garena Free Fire MAX is a popular battle royale game that made its debut in September 2021. It has already surpassed 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store and is currently available on Android. The game has released new redeem codes for today, giving players a chance to obtain exclusive in-game rewards for free. These include weapons, costumes, skins, and characters, among others.

2/4

The codes are valid only for a limited period

Players can redeem as many codes as they wish to but each code is valid only once. The codes can only be redeemed via the official rewards redemption website and they are valid only for 12-18 hours after release. The codes provide an alternative way to access in-game collectibles without having to spend real money for in-game purchases.

3/4

Here is the list of codes for today

FF11NJN5YS3E FF11DAKX4WHV FF11HHGCGK3B FF116465MNOP FF119MB3PFAJ

4/4

Follow these steps to redeem the codes

Head to the game's rewards redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Log in to your gaming account using Facebook, X, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK credentials. Copy and paste any redeem code into the text box and then click on "Confirm." If the redemption is successful, the associated rewards will be delivered to your in-game mail within 24 hours.