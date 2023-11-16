Chandrayaan-3 rocket's upper stage lands in Pacific Ocean: ISRO

1/3

Technology 2 min read

Chandrayaan-3 rocket's upper stage lands in Pacific Ocean: ISRO

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:22 pm Nov 16, 202307:22 pm

Chandrayaan-3 was launched on July 14

The ISRO reported that the LVM3 M4 launch vehicle's cryogenic upper stage made an unplanned re-entry into Earth's atmosphere at approximately 2:42pm. To note, the upper stage transported the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. As anticipated, the rocket body plummeted into the North Pacific Ocean. The successful launch of India's third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, took place at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 14.

2/3

India's historic Moon landing and exploration

India achieved a remarkable accomplishment with Chandrayaan-3, as the Vikram lander and Pragyan Rover touched down on the Moon's surface on August 23. This event made India the first nation to land near the lunar South Pole and only the fourth to execute a controlled lunar landing. After 10 days of exploring the Moon, the lander and rover entered sleep mode, while the propulsion module continues to circle the satellite after detaching from the lander.

3/3

ISRO's commitment to global compliance and space sustainability

The rocket body re-entered Earth's atmosphere 124 days after its launch, fully adhering to the Inter-Agency Space Debris Coordination Committee (IADC) recommended "25-year rule" for Low Earth Orbit objects. The upper stage also underwent "passivation" to eliminate residual propellant and energy sources, reducing the risk of unintended explosions in line with space debris mitigation guidelines set by the United Nations and IADC. This compliance with globally recognized guidelines highlights India's dedication to maintaining the long-term sustainability of outer space activities.