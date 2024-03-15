Next Article

By Aikantik Bag 05:13 pm Mar 15, 2024

What's the story The Telugu mythological actioner Hanu-Man was a huge moneyspinner at the box office and after an illustrious run, fans were eagerly waiting for its OTT release. Addressing the delay, director Prasanth Varma took to X (formerly Twitter) and penned a note. The movie, starring Teja Sajja grossed over Rs. 330 crore globally. Despite its success, technical issues have caused multiple setbacks for its OTT release.

OTT release dates of all versions are out

After missing its initial March 8 OTT release date, Hanu-Man is now slated to premiere on JioCinema (Hindi version) and ZEE5 (South Indian languages) on Saturday. Varma penned, "We have been working tirelessly round the clock to sort things and bring the film to you ASAP!" The film boasts an impressive cast, including Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Vijay Rai, and Vennela Kishore in key roles.

