Chelsea Islan follows SS Rajamouli on Instagram; sparks 'SSMB29' rumors

By Aikantik Bag 02:10 pm Feb 12, 202402:10 pm

What's the story SS Rajamouli is one of the most sought-after directors in the world after delivering bumper success with RRR. As the director gears up for the production of his next film, tentatively titled SSMB29, several rumors are afloat surrounding its casting. Earlier, it was reported that actor Chelsea Islan has been roped in for a role. She recently followed Rajamouli on Instagram sparking fuel to the reports.

Career

Islan's career in a nutshell

Islan, born to an Indonesian mother and an American father in Queens, New York, moved to Indonesia for her education. She made her acting debut in the 2013 film Refrain and rose to fame through the popular sitcom Tetangga Masa Gitu, which aired from 2014 to 2017. Her most recent film was the 2020 Indonesian movie May the Devil Take You Too.

Insights

'SSMB29' to go on floors in April-May

At the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, Rajamouli revealed that SSMB29 will be a globetrotting action-adventure film with Indian elements, likening it to iconic Hollywood movies such as James Bond and Indiana Jones. The film is currently in pre-production and is slated to begin shooting in April or May 2024. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness Mahesh Babu in a never-before-seen avatar.