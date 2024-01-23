Box office collection: 'Hanu-Man' marches toward Rs. 150cr mark

In India, films pertaining to religion have a great fan base and often prove to be commercially successful. The Telugu film﻿ industry's latest offering Hanu-Man is one such film and has emerged to be a commercial blockbuster. After a humongous second weekend, the film held the fort strong on second Monday and is aiming to keep up the momentum.

India collection and cast details

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Prasanth Varma directorial earned Rs. 7.5 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 139.55 crore in India. The movie was released during Sankanti and has emerged to be the highest grosser. The cast is headlined by Teja Sajja and also includes Amritha Aiyer, Vinay Rai, Vennela Kishore, Samuthirakani, and Getup Srinu, among others.

