Emmy Awards 2024: India live telecast and broadcast details

By Aikantik Bag 06:08 pm Jan 11, 202406:08 pm

Emmy Awards 2024 will be telecast live on January 15

Get ready for a night of glitz and glamor as the 75th ﻿Annual Primetime Emmy Awards takes center stage on January 15. Hosted by the charismatic Anthony Anderson, the star-studded event will honor the best in television at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Don't miss a moment of the action, as the awards and pre-ceremony red carpet will be available to watch live on TV and streaming platforms.

Global TV and online streaming options for Emmy 2024

Tune into Fox at 8:00pm ET on January 15 (6:30am IST on January 16) to catch the Emmy Awards live. The OTT platform Hulu will stream on January 16. For a taste of red carpet glamor and exclusive celebrity interviews, check out PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's live shows at 6:00pm ET (4:30am IST) on People.com, EW.com, and their social media pages.

India broadcasting details and nominations

For Indian fans, Lionsgate Play will broadcast the Emmy Awards live. This year's nominations are dominated by Succession with a whopping 27 nods, while The Last of Us, The White Lotus, and Ted Lasso also scored multiple nominations. With such an impressive lineup and fierce competition among nominees, the Emmy Awards are set to be an unforgettable night for TV lovers across the globe.