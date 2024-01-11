'Kalki 2898 AD' teaser: Prabhas-Deepika starrer gets 'U/A' certificate

'Kalki 2898 AD' teaser: Prabhas-Deepika starrer gets 'U/A' certificate

By Aikantik Bag 05:05 pm Jan 11, 2024

'Kalki 2898 AD' is slated for 2024 release

Get ready for an epic cinematic experience as the teaser for the much-anticipated Indian film, Kalki 2898 AD, has been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and is set to release during the Sankranti holidays. This star-studded project, directed by Nag Ashwin, features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, making it one of the most ambitious undertakings in Indian cinema.

Teaser length and reason for postponement

The teaser of Kalki 2898 AD has been certified 'U/A' and clocks in at one minute and 23 seconds. Although the film was initially slated for a Sankranti 2024 release, it was postponed due to extensive post-production work. However, to keep fans engaged and excited, the makers have decided to unveil the teaser during the Sankranti holidays. The buzz also stated that the teaser will unveil the film's release date.

Aggressive marketing and promotions for 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Producers Vyjayanti Movies have been actively promoting Kalki 2898 AD through various channels. The film was showcased at Comic-Con in the USA in 2023, with director Ashwin and Prabhas in attendance. Moreover, the film has been extensively advertised on social media, capitalizing on special occasions to share updates about this magnum opus.