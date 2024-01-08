Golden Globes'24: Ali Wong wins Best Actor (Limited-Series); creates record

By Aikantik Bag 08:23 am Jan 08, 202408:23 am

Ali Wong wins Golden Globe for Best Actor in the Limited Series category

Ali Wong has broken barriers by being the first Asian-descent actor to secure a Golden Globe for Best Actor in the Limited Series category for her role as Amy Lau, a complex entrepreneur, wife, and mom, in Netflix's dark comedy-drama, Beef. The series garnered rave reviews and fetched an Emmy nomination for her, too.

Wong thanked her ex-husband Justin Hakuta

Wong thanked her former spouse, Justin Hakuta in her speech, "I really need to thank the father of my children and my best friend, Justin for all of your love and support. It's because of you that I'm able to be a working mother." She also shared a celebratory kiss with her beau-actor Bill Hader, after receiving the award. Since the category's inception in 1982, no other Asian-descent actor won it, hence this triumph signifies a crucial step toward representation.

