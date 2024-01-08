Elvis Presley's birth anniversary: Films based on his life

Jan 08, 2024

Monday marks Elvis Presley's birth anniversary

The "King of Rock and Roll," singer-actor Elvis Presley was born on January 8, 1935. In his short but astoundingly impactful life (he passed away aged 42 in 1977), Presley cemented himself as a pop culture icon, thanks to his immortal music and multiple films released in quick succession. However, he has repeatedly come alive cinematically through various directors' and actors' efforts. Dig in.

'Elvis' (1979)

One of the earliest movies to capture the sensational career of the rock singer was Elvis, starring Kurt Russell in the eponymous role. The TV film won immense acclaim and was a favorite at film awards, with three Primetime Emmy Award nods and a Golden Globe nomination in the Best Motion Picture Made for Television category. It was released two years after Presley's demise.

'Heartbreak Hotel' (1988)

Headlined by David Keith, Tuesday Weld, Charlie Schlatter, and Angela Goethals, this Chris Columbus directorial borrowed its title from Presley's namesake song. IMDb describes its plot as, "A teen tries to set up a band at his school when his mother, who was a big fan of [Presley], gets in a wreck. He and his band members decide to kidnap [Presley] to meet her."

'Elvis' (2022)

At the 95th Academy Awards, Elvis (2022)﻿ swept up nominations in numerous categories: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Sound, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Costume Design, and Best Film Editing. Starring Austin Butler (as Presley), Olivia DeJonge, Helen Thomson, Tom Hanks, and Richard Roxburgh, the Baz Luhrmann directorial became a massive critical and commercial success worldwide.

'Priscilla' (2023)

Sofia Coppola's Priscilla is based on the life of Presley's ex-wife, Priscilla Presley. The duo met through a mutual friend when she was 14 and he was 24. They got married in 1967, and their now-deceased daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, was born in 1968. Though Priscilla focuses on the titular character, it also provides an insight into who Presley was off the stage.