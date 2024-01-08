Yash's birthday special: Reflecting on actor's highest-grossing movies per IMDb

Jan 08, 2024

Kannada actor Yash celebrates his 38th birthday on Monday

Fondly known as the "Rocking Star," Kannada actor Yash celebrates his 38th birthday on Monday. His groundbreaking film series, KGF, catapulted him to unprecedented fame, not only in South India but nationwide. Yash started as an actor in TV shows, and now he is one of the highest-paid actors in Kannada cinema. On his birthday, let's look at Yash's highest-grossing films per IMDb.

'KGF' franchise films (2018 and 2022)

The spellbinding period action film series KGF—helmed by Prashant Neel—became the pinnacle of success in Yash's illustrious career. KGF: Chapter 1 (2018) is currently the third highest-grossing Kannada film (Rs. 250 crore worldwide gross), while Chapter 2—released in 2022—holds the title of the highest-grossing Sandalwood flick ever. With a worldwide gross of Rs. 1,200-1,250 crore, the sequel is also the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film globally.

'Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari' (2014)

Written and directed by Santhosh Ananddram, Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari starred Yash alongside his now-wife Radhika Pandit. With a Rs. 50.2cr worldwide gross, the film reportedly celebrated a 200-day theatrical run and emerged as 2014's highest-grossing Kannada film. It also marked Yash's fifth consecutive box office success. The film inspired remakes in Marathi as Mr. and Mrs. Sadachari (2016) and Odia as Shakti (2018).

'Masterpiece' (2015)

Helmed by scriptwriter Manju Mandavya, the cinematic gem Masterpiece hit over 300 theaters across Karnataka in 2015. Centered around a young rebel, Yuva (Yash), the film opened with a groundbreaking Rs. 6.2cr on its release day. Despite a budget of Rs. 17cr, the movie went on to amass a remarkable Rs. 32.4cr in worldwide collections, etching its place as a "super-hit" in Yash's career.

'Santhu Straight Forward' (2016)

In 2016, Yash and Pandit starred together once again in the romantic action comedy Santhu Straight Forward. The film is inspired by the 2015 Tamil film Vaalu. Made on a budget of Rs. 14cr, the Yash starrer grossed Rs. 20.9cr worldwide. The storyline revolves around Santhu—an enraged hero—who finds himself entangled in a love triangle with a college student and a menacing mafia don.