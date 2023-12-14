Manoj Bajpayee-Konkona Sen Sharma's 'Killer Soup' set for January release

By Divya Raje Bhonsale Dec 14, 2023

'Killer Soup' is directed by 'Udta Punjab' director Abhishek Chaubey

Get ready to go on a thrilling journey as Netflix has dropped the release date of its new crime series starring Manoj Bajpayee, Nassar, and Konkona Sen Sharma in the leading roles. Gearing up for a release in January 2024, the makers announced the official release date of the series on Thursday. Here's all to know about the series.

Why does this story matter?

With Bajpayee and Sen Sharma in the lead, the series also features veteran seasoned actor Nassar along with Sayaji Shinde and Lal in pivotal roles. It will feature Anbuthasan, Anula Navlekar, and Kani Kusruti, too. The upcoming title﻿ is created and written by Unaiza Merchant, Anant Tripathi, Harshad Nalawade, and Abhishek Chaubey. Reportedly, it marks the first collaboration between Bajpayee and Sen Sharma.

What is 'Killer Soup' about?

Based out of Minjur, a quaint town in South India, Killer Soup is a dark humor crime series. It revolves around an aspiring home cook Swathi Shetty, who makes a bizarre plan to replace Umesh, her husband, with Prabhakar, her lover. But things go for a toss when a local police inspector meddles with her plans, creating chaos.

When and where to watch 'Killer Soup'

The upcoming series is set for its premiere on the streaming giant, Netflix. On Thursday, the makers announced that the series will be available to stream from January 11, 2024. "With Killer Soup, we wanted to give the audience permission to laugh and also be totally shocked with a crime thriller that blends in humor and quirkiness," said its director, Chaubey.

Check out the series poster

Everything to know about 'Killer Soup'

According to the makers, the series's title is loosely inspired by a news headline. With unimaginable twists and turns, Killer Soup is going to be one of the first big 2024 releases for the streamer in India. The series is jointly produced by Honey Trehan and Chetana Kowshik. The teaser of the series was first released in September 2022.