YouTuber Dex to star in 'Tarot': Report

By Aikantik Bag 04:50 pm Jan 12, 202404:50 pm

Single's Inferno 2 star Dex is mulling over a starring role in the forthcoming U+Mobile TV original series Tarot. A recent OSEN report revealed that Dex has been offered the lead part in this spine-chilling horror drama. Responding to the report, a spokesperson from Dex's agency has released a statement.

The spokesperson stated, "Dex is very positively reviewing the offer to play the lead in the drama Tarot." The series revolves around seven enigmatic thrillers, with the storyline developing as each main character receives distinct tarot cards. Presently, Dex is busy shooting for the webtoon-inspired action thriller i Shopping, which chronicles the survival and vengeance tale of a forsaken adopted child. In i Shopping, Dex plays Soo-ha, the best friend of protagonist Se-hee.

Before venturing into acting, Dex has been a successful YouTuber, too. Apart from Single's Inferno, the actor has also starred in another reality show titled Zombiverse, where the contestants have to survive stimulated zombie-type situations. Dex has been quite active as a vlogger on YouTube and enjoys over 7,50,000 subscribers. He is also active on social media.